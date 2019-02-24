|
Duessing, Laura Kay (Nee Coverdale) Passed away unexpectedly Monday, February 18, 2019 at the age of 56 years. Devoted mother of Jennifer (Fiance Zach Black) Duessing of Milwaukee. Beloved daughter of Beverly Coverdale of Mequon. Dear sister of David (Melissa) Coverdale of Naperville, IL and Karin (Jeremy) Prout of Blackhawk, CO. Adored aunt of Milo and Jasper Prout. Special cousin of Chris (Dhavan Shah) Garlough and Carrie Garlough. Laura was a loyal and true friend. She had a great sense of humor and was very artistic. An expert on football in general and loved the Packers. Visitation Tuesday February 26, 2019 from 10:00AM until time of Memorial Service at 11:00AM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019