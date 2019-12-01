|
|
Laura Lee Paul (nee Omelina)
Laura Lee Paul (nee Omelina) born to this world on October 4, 1957 was born to eternal life on November 17, 2019. Beloved and devoted mom to David J Schopp; Gregory R Schopp; and Thomas E Schopp and adored grandmother ("GLa") to Aidan Zuehr and Nora Schopp. Laura was survived by sisters Joanne Omelina; Lisa Omelina (Bryan Snyder brother in-law); Patricia Kanngieser (Gary Kanngieser brother in-law); and brother John Omelina (finance Jackie Ottaway). Laura was known as "Lovely Laura" to her many nieces and nephew as well as cousins; Aunts and Uncles and countless dear friends. All of us are so proud of her and how she was ready to battle Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, diagnosed only a few weeks before her passing. Laura touched and impacted so many lives in such a giving and always supporting way, even at times of illness and up to minutes before her new journey. A champion of education and women's health issues she devoted her time to breast cancer awareness among numerous other causes, all the while raising her three boys as a single mom and putting herself through college. A career in the legal field and later with AT&T she ultimately built her professional career as a senior executive with WE Energies before taking leave for health issues. As she continued to battle a serious auto immune disorder which ultimately led to lymphoma, she never stopped taking on new challenges, challenges most people never even dream of. Laura would admit she was not the best swimmer but she decided to take on the Baja waters on a 7 day kayak trip anyway; and later trained and completed a mini triathlon as well as a half marathon. Laura was a champion of many causes but to those closest to her she was THE champion of self discipline, dedication, and hard work, a testament of how she attacked life and all challenges thrown her way. Laura Lee Paul was a true blessing to everyone she knew and life without her will never be the same. Her sons will be holding a private life celebration event and have requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the or Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. RIP LP
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019