Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Klima
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Lynn Klima

Notice Condolences Flowers

Laura Lynn Klima Notice
Klima, Laura Lynn (Nee Seilenbinder) Found Peace March 22, 2019, at the age of 55. Preceded in death by her parents Richard and Janis. Beloved wife of Scott. Cherished mom of Rachel and Holly. Dear sister of Lisa (Ron) Tietz. Treasured sister-in-law of Debbie (Dennis) Zuelke, Rick (Amy), Joe and the late Greg (Debbie). Survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday March 27, 2019 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 380 Bluemound Rd. (Hwy J &JJ, 4 blocks south of I 94) from 3 PM until time of Service at 5 PM. Private interment.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now