Klima, Laura Lynn (Nee Seilenbinder) Found Peace March 22, 2019, at the age of 55. Preceded in death by her parents Richard and Janis. Beloved wife of Scott. Cherished mom of Rachel and Holly. Dear sister of Lisa (Ron) Tietz. Treasured sister-in-law of Debbie (Dennis) Zuelke, Rick (Amy), Joe and the late Greg (Debbie). Survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday March 27, 2019 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 380 Bluemound Rd. (Hwy J &JJ, 4 blocks south of I 94) from 3 PM until time of Service at 5 PM. Private interment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019