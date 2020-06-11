Laura M. Toy (Nee Chow)Brookfield - Was reunited with her beloved husband, Edward, Monday, June 9, 2020 at age 98. Loving mother of Susie (Dick) Tomas, Sylvia Toy, Shirley (Willy) Ginoza, Joyce (Jerry) Knoch, Joe (Carla) Toy. Proud grandmother of Lori (Chris), J.W.(Erin), Nicole, Darren, Brian (Janet), Dan (Diana), Laura (Zach), and Josh. Great grandmother to seven great children. Also loved by many dear relatives and friends.Private family services were held. A Celebration of Laura's life with be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers memorials to GoldenAge Club c/o Community Baptist Church 120 N. 73rd Street Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53213 would be appreciated.