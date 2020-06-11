Laura M. (Chow) Toy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura M. Toy (Nee Chow)

Brookfield - Was reunited with her beloved husband, Edward, Monday, June 9, 2020 at age 98. Loving mother of Susie (Dick) Tomas, Sylvia Toy, Shirley (Willy) Ginoza, Joyce (Jerry) Knoch, Joe (Carla) Toy. Proud grandmother of Lori (Chris), J.W.(Erin), Nicole, Darren, Brian (Janet), Dan (Diana), Laura (Zach), and Josh. Great grandmother to seven great children. Also loved by many dear relatives and friends.

Private family services were held. A Celebration of Laura's life with be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials to GoldenAge Club c/o Community Baptist Church 120 N. 73rd Street Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53213 would be appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved