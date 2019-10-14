Services
Poole Funeral Home
203 North Wisconsin Street
Port Washington, WI 53074
(262) 284-4431
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John XXIII Parish-St. Peter of Alcantara Church
1802 N. Wisconsin Street
Port Washington, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John XXIII Parish-St. Peter of Alcantara Church
1802 N. Wisconsin Street
Port Washington, WI
Port Washington - Nee Roelse, age 97 yrs. Beloved wife of the late Frank "Hugo" Walsh, survived by step-son Dr. Eugene (the late Jeanette) Walsh, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 12 Noon Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. John XXIII Parish-St. Peter of Alcantara Church, 1802 N. Wisconsin Street, Port Washington, WI. Visitation 10-12Noon Saturday AT CHURCH prior to Mass. Memorials to St. John XXIII Parish, 1800 N. Wisconsin Street, Port Washington, WI 53074 appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
