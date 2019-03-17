Services
Laureen R. "Lori G" Girtler

Girtler, Laureen "Lori G" R. Passed away March 10, 2019 at the age of 55 years. Beloved mom of the late Justin, Jason, Janice Irving, Dennis Huntington Jr. and Dylan (Amanda) Huntington. Loving grandma of Nate, Ayden, and Mila. Daughter of LaVerne and the late Allan Girtler. Loving Fiance of Adam George. Sister of Kenny (Danean), Gail ( Dave Cecot), Lynn (Richard) Rogalinski, and the late Ronald. Dear friend of Tina. Further survived by grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Special thanks to the staff at Zilber Hospice for their tender loving care. Memorial services will be held Tuesday March 19, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Tuesday 5:00 pm until time of services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019
