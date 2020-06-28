Laurel M. "Woody" FullerJune 23, 2020. Age 72. Beloved sister of the late David Fuller, the late Daniel (Margaret) Fuller, Joseph (the late Shirley) Fuller, Vaughn T. (Jayne) Fuller, Kathleen L'Huillier, Carolyn (Leon) House, Samuel DeQuardo, Dennis (Jill) DeQuardo, Frank (Desi) DeQuardo, Steve (Kim Anderson) DeQuardo, Chris (Doug) Stamper, Ronald (Faustian) Adler, Carol (Tom) Marino, the late Michael Fuller, John Fuller, and the late Patrick Fuller. Also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other family and many friends. Preceded in death by her parents Vaughn and Marie, and her partner Cheryl Guy.Visitation at the Funeral Home on Monday, June 29, from 2:30-3:15PM. Service at 3:30PM. Private burial at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery.