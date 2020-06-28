Laurel M. "Woody" Fuller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Laurel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laurel M. "Woody" Fuller

June 23, 2020. Age 72. Beloved sister of the late David Fuller, the late Daniel (Margaret) Fuller, Joseph (the late Shirley) Fuller, Vaughn T. (Jayne) Fuller, Kathleen L'Huillier, Carolyn (Leon) House, Samuel DeQuardo, Dennis (Jill) DeQuardo, Frank (Desi) DeQuardo, Steve (Kim Anderson) DeQuardo, Chris (Doug) Stamper, Ronald (Faustian) Adler, Carol (Tom) Marino, the late Michael Fuller, John Fuller, and the late Patrick Fuller. Also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other family and many friends. Preceded in death by her parents Vaughn and Marie, and her partner Cheryl Guy.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Monday, June 29, from 2:30-3:15PM. Service at 3:30PM. Private burial at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
02:30 - 03:15 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Service
03:30 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved