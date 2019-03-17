Services
Max A. Sass Funeral Home - South Milwaukee - South Shore Chapel
1314 Manitoba Avenue
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 304-5745
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurelee Benjamin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurelee Dell Benjamin

Notice Condolences Flowers

Laurelee Dell Benjamin Notice
Benjamin, Laurelee Dell Laurelee Dell Benjamin, "Torchy", 80, of Cocoa Beach, Fl and formerly of Milwaukee, passed away on March 10th 2019. Laurelee was born July 12th, 1938 in Milwaukee to Laurel and Delphine (nee Giroux) Meddaugh. She married Gary Benjamin on August 13th 1960. She is survived by her husband Gary of 58 years. Loving Mother of Cheryl (Scott) Mantey, and Shawn Benjamin (Mike Luedtke). Grandmother of Nicole (Steve) Schemehorn, Jered (Sarah) Applin, Cody Applin and Lucas Luedtke. Great Grandmother of Tyler Benjamin, Madisyn Schemehorn, Kali and Carter Applin. Further survived by her brother Jack (Pearl) Meddaugh, many nieces, nephews, friends and special pet Couger. Proceeded in death by brothers Bobby Wright and Timmy Meddaugh. Visitation at Forest Hill Memorial Park Chapel, 3301 E. Forest Hill Ave., Oak Creek, on Friday, March 29 from 12 - 1 PM. Funeral Service at 1 PM.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A. Sass Funeral Home - South Milwaukee - South Shore Chapel
Download Now