Benjamin, Laurelee Dell Laurelee Dell Benjamin, "Torchy", 80, of Cocoa Beach, Fl and formerly of Milwaukee, passed away on March 10th 2019. Laurelee was born July 12th, 1938 in Milwaukee to Laurel and Delphine (nee Giroux) Meddaugh. She married Gary Benjamin on August 13th 1960. She is survived by her husband Gary of 58 years. Loving Mother of Cheryl (Scott) Mantey, and Shawn Benjamin (Mike Luedtke). Grandmother of Nicole (Steve) Schemehorn, Jered (Sarah) Applin, Cody Applin and Lucas Luedtke. Great Grandmother of Tyler Benjamin, Madisyn Schemehorn, Kali and Carter Applin. Further survived by her brother Jack (Pearl) Meddaugh, many nieces, nephews, friends and special pet Couger. Proceeded in death by brothers Bobby Wright and Timmy Meddaugh. Visitation at Forest Hill Memorial Park Chapel, 3301 E. Forest Hill Ave., Oak Creek, on Friday, March 29 from 12 - 1 PM. Funeral Service at 1 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019