Laurence E. "Larry" Gooding, Jr.
Larry died peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019 with his family at his side. He was born in Fond du Lac, WI on September 13, 1922 and was 97 when he left us. Resident of Alexian Village of Milwaukee, former longtime resident of Bayside and Shorewood. Beloved husband for 69 years of the late Virginia (nee Parker) Gooding. Loving father of Martha (the late Tom) Welton, Tom (Yolanda) Gooding, Katie (Tom) Sonnenberg and David Gooding. Dear grandfather of Kristin, Amy, T.J. and Jack (Niki), and great-grandfather of Brody and Harley. Further survived by other relatives and wonderful close friends.
Larry was the longest living senior partner at the Law Firm of Quarles & Brady. He was a very successful labor and employment lawyer who was known for his superb negotiating skills based on patience and understanding, rather than being confrontational. Larry was a mentor to many young lawyers in the Firm. He was always available to dispense sage advice when asked. He loved all sports and for many years was the honorary "Chairman" of the Firm Golf Tournament, as well as its softball and bowling teams.
Larry was an avid sports fan, noted for closely following all of the local teams and sharing his interests with his family. He enjoyed spending many winters in Arizona where he could golf year round.
A long-time member of Ozaukee Country Club, he served 3 terms as President. His golf accomplishments included 5 holes in one, including back to back holes in one on a single weekend.
Larry was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who had the privilege of knowing him. He will also be remembered for his deep faith.
The family would like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to Kelly and to all who shared in the loving and devoted care for Larry.
Visitation will take place on Monday, October 28, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at Alexian Village, Chapel of the Holy Spirit, followed by the celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 PM, Rev. Joseph Jagodensky officiating. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery will be private for the family. In loving memory of Larry, contributions may be made to Alexian Village Employees Appreciation Fund, c/o Alexian Village of Milwaukee, 9301 North 76th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53223.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019