Laurence Edward Schober



Destrahan, LA - Laurence E. Schober passed away peacefully on June 8, at the age of 96. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he was a longtime resident of Naples, FL and Destrehan, LA. Larry left school at the age of 17 to serve in WWII as an engineer aboard the DM24/Thomas E Fraser in the Asiatic Pacific campaign. After the war, he worked for American Motors and later retired from Milwaukee Public Schools as a head engineer at Custer High School. He loved to utilize his engineering and repair skills towards his real estate investments.



From hopping trains at the age of 11 to bungee jumping off the most famous bridge in New Zealand at the age of 65, Larry loved adventure. He also found great peace with his retirement life in Naples, FL, his home base for world travel.



Larry had an undying love for family, fishing and sports, and loved spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren. His family and friends will greatly miss his company, dry humor, and loving way.



He was preceded in death by his first wife June, and his daughter Carol Lombardo. He is survived by his second wife Rowena, and to sons Larry (Vicki) and Randy (Dawn Esaman), Rowena's son Steven (Noshoba) Tromatore, preceded in death son, Jimmy Tromatore. He is survived by his grandchildren Michael (Casey) and Brian (Lizzy) Schober, Amanda (Preston) Villa, Joshua and Zachary Schober, Lisa (Kyle) Safranek, Sarah (Tyler) Olson, Laura (Rick) Wollersheim, and great grandchildren Emily and Annistyn Villa, Madison, Grace, and Max Schober. On his second wife's side, he is survived by Kayla, Josiah Tromatore, Autumn Borsic, and Mariah Cooper, and eight additional great grandchildren.



A private family ceremony was held June 20, 2020 at Wisconsin Memorial Park. His family asks for your prayers for the healing of this country.









