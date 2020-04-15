Resources
Mequon - "Larry" Age 80 years, died Easter Sunday evening, April 12, 2020 at the home of his daughter in Fox Point. He was born September 30, 1939 in Rockford, IL to Ernest and Gertrude Smith. He graduated from Marquette University with a journalism degree in 1961. He founded and owned Village Green Nursery, a garden and outdoor furniture business, in Rockford.

Larry is survived by his daughters, Carolyn (Ray Carlson) Smith, MD of Fox Point and Cynthia Smith of Middleton, WI; long-time partner, Margaret Schweda of Mequon; and sisters, Sue (Steve) Walker of Durand, IL and Ann (Dennis) Costello of Hilton Head Island, SC.

Private services held. Please see funeral home website (www.schmidtandbartelt.com) for complete obituary.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
