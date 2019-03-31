|
Harris II, Laurenz A (Larry) age 93, a proud WWII Vet, passed away peacefully at St. Camillus in Wauwatosa, March 19, 2019. Larry was born in Minneapolis, MN, September 4, 1925. He graduated from Robbinsdale High School in 1943, and served on the USS Palau in the Pacific as a Naval officer. In 1945 he married Marilyn Mulcare and raised three children together. She passed away in 2010. After the war, Larry attended the University of Minnesota and received a degree in parks and recreation. He was the Parks and Recreation Director in Hopkins, MN for 13 years then became the Recreation Director in Wauwatosa from 1961-1974. He was active in the Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa while pursuing his love for singing and acting. In 1974 Larry moved to California, became the Parks Director in San Bernardino County while continuing his singing in Palm Springs where he met his second wife, Marge Koch. They married in 2005 and retired to Cathedral City where they became the "Music Lovers" singing in clubs. Larry became a devoted member and docent of the Palm Springs Air Museum. They returned to Wisconsin in 2016, living at Dickson Hollow in Menomonee Falls. Larry will be remembered for his unconditional love of family. He took his favorite Sinatra song to heart and emulated the words . . . "I did it my way". Larry will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Marge; children Kiett (Paul) Takkunen, Kari (John) Murray, and Lee (Erin) Harris; grandsons Mike (Haley) Harris, Justin Sharpee, Paul (Jenny) Murray, Steve (Julie) Harris, Brian (Rita) Murray, and Matt (Avalon) Harris; great grandchildren Collins, Leni and Asher Murray and Hudson, Owen and Olivia Harris; step-children Jan (Gary) Dassow, James Koch, and Jennifer (Gregg) Weymier; He will be sadly missed by us all. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 5 at 2:00; visitation at 1:00. Living Hope Chapel at Dickson Hollow, W156N4881 Pilgrim Rd, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051. Memorial donations may be made to the Palm Springs Air Museum, 745 N Gene Autry Trail, Palm Springs, CA 92262. A Memorial Service will be held there on July 6, 9:00-11:00.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019