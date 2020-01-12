|
|
Laurie A. Kretschmann
Brookfield - (Nee Kirch) Born to Eternal Life on January 8, 2020, at age 74. Beloved wife of Ernest for 49 years. Loving mother of Brian (fiancée Kara) and David. Dear sister of Frederic (Christine) Kirch. Sister-in-law of John (Mary), Elmar (Marta) and MaryAnn Kretschmann. Also loved by nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. Preceded in death by her brother John Kirch; sisters-in-law Laurie Kirch and Margaret Kirch; and brother-in-law Henry Kretschmann.
Visitation at CALVARY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1750 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, on Wednesday, January 15, from 4-6:45PM. Service at 7PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Calvary Lutheran.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 12, 2020