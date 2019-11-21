|
Laurie Ann Newbury
(Nee Donnelly), born to eternal life November 18, 2019, age 64. Preceded in death by husband Patrick E Sr and father Francis C. Loving daughter of Carolyn M, amazing mom to Patrick E Jr (Jennifer), Sarah L (Thomas) Scott, Jeannie R (Jose) Padilla, Grandma Bama to Connor P and Keira L and Grandma to Micah J, Jaden L and Giana G. Also survived by many other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday at SPRING CREEK CHURCH, N35W22000 Capitol Dr, Pewaukee from 5pm until time of Service at 6pm. Private interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated.
