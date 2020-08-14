Laurie Ann Toman-PatrickDied peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Age 59 years. Lifetime partner of Paul Frieseke. Cherished sister of Julie Toman and Sarah (Eric) Walloch. Loving aunt of Timothy, Karen and Ashley Wendorf, Emilie and Charlie Walloch. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Patrick and her parents Patricia and Frank Toman. Further survived by other family members and friends.Memorial visitation at the Funeral Home Friday, August 21, 2020 from 4-6PM. Please see the funeral home's website to view a livestream of Laurie's service at 6:30 PM. Private interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.Laurie worked for over 12 years passionately as a speech pathologist, for the Milwaukee Public School System. Through her life she enjoyed a love for family, traveling, nature and was a voracious reader.