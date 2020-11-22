1/1
Laurie J. McConnell
1963 - 2020
Laurie J. McConnell

Palm Harbor, FL - Laurie J. McConnell (Ehlenbeck), devoted wife and mother, passed peacefully to Eternal Life on October 31, 2020 in Palm Harbor, Florida.

Laurie was born May 9, 1963 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and grew up in Whitefish Bay and Cedarburg, WI. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and relocated to Seattle to be with her future husband and begin a career in sleep disorders medicine. They later moved to the Tampa Bay, FL area, got married and raised their daughter. Laurie cared greatly about helping others, and worked as a clinical specialist, teacher and career training specialist. She is deeply missed by husband Robert McConnell of Palm Harbor, FL, daughter Lisa McConnell of Conshohocken, PA, father Gary Ehlenbeck of Whitefish Bay, WI, mother and step-father Judith and Richard Pfister of Cedarburg, WI, brother Steven Ehlenbeck (Ana) of Savannah, GA, brother Richard Ehlenbeck (Kira) of Waukesha, WI, and all of her extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kiel, WI in spring 2021. A celebration of Laurie's life will be held in WI and FL at future dates. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in honor of Laurie's memory to: Children's Home Network, 10909 Memorial Highway, Tampa, FL, 33615; or Holy Trinity Parish, 11928 Marken Rd, Kiel, WI 53042.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Andre and Janet Re
Acquaintance
