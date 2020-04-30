|
|
Laurna Schliepp
Hartland - Age 64, passed away on April 20, 2020. She is survived by her loving mother, Ethel Schliepp; siblings Richard Schliepp, Jeffrey (Cecelia) Schliepp, Don (Kathy) Schliepp, Linda Worley (Bill Rodgers); her nieces and nephews; and her great-nieces and great-nephews who were all her greatest joys in life.
Laurna is preceded in death by her father, Lester, and brother, Charles.
Laurna is loved by her family. She spoiled her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and family dogs which brought us so much joy. Laurna was a primary caregiver for her mother and she did so with amazing love. Laurna will be missed and memories of her will stay with us forever.
Laurna graduated from Arrowhead High School in '74, and worked at Briggs & Stratton Corporation for over 35 years. She was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers.
In lieu of flowers the family requests a memorial donation in Laurnas name to Shorehaven Memory Unit where Laurna's mother resides.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020