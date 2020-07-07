Lavern Guetzke

Lavern GuetzkeColgate -Lavern passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020 with his loving family by his side in the home that he built 51 years ago. Vern was 83. Loving husband of the late Shirley (nee Becker)Dear Dad of Laurie (Dan) Walsh, Jeanne Benser, Thomas (Mary) Guetzke, Timmy (Sue) Guetzke, Rick (Vicki) Guetzke, Kim Weber. Proud Grandpa of Rhianon (Jason) Bott, Ryan (Ali) Walsh, Casey (Dan) Williams, Luke Benser, Brock (Melissa) Guetzke, Hunter, Holly Guetzke, Machelle (Tony) Callen, Leann Wolf, Cody Guetzke, Brady, Payton and Mason Weber. Great grandpa of seven and two on the way great grandchildren.Survived by his brother Jimmy (Theresa) Guetzke, and in-laws John Becker, Theresa Becker and Arlene Guetzke. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives.He was preceded in death by six brothers and one sister.Lavern was a longtime faithful employee of Asplundh Tree service for 43 years. He was also a dedicated member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Colgate. Vern's passions for life were hunting, fishing and just being outside. He was an avid baseball and football fan, and he loved to watch his grandchildren in any of their games or events."Everyone Loved Vernie"A visitation will be held at the Schmidt & Bartelt funeral home in Sussex on Friday July 10, 2020 beginning at 3:00 until the time of service at 7:00 PM the Rev. Glenn Danz officiating. Committal services will be held Saturday, July 11th at 9:00AM at the church cemetery for the immediate family.In lieu of flowers memorial to St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Colgate appreciated.Due to the current health situation we ask that you follow C.D.C. guidelines with social distancing while in the funeral home, and the family has indicated that face masks are optional.