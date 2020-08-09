LaVerne G. Poznanski(nee Zblewski)Received into God's welcoming arms on July 27, 2020 at age 90. Loving wife of the late John H. Poznanski. Beloved sister of Carolyn (David) Stephenson and the late Donald (Erika) Zblewski. Dear aunt of Karen (Jan) Cywinski, Diane (the late Jack) Bong, Robert Stephenson and Julie (Ernie) Bottom. Preceded in death by her parents Charles and Frances. Further survived by other relatives and friends.LaVerne's dogs Kokoa, Mickey and Kari, filled her life with joy. She was a caring, hard-working, deeply religious woman who enjoyed playing bingo, gardening and spending time with family and friends.The family would like to thank the caring staff at Franciscan Gardens, especially Eva, Rad and Wanda whose friendship she deeply cherished.Precious Sister, Aunt and Friend... we will miss you dearly.Until we meet again... "Love and God Bless"Private services were held.