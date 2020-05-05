LaVerne H. Rupnick (nee Moschetz)
West Allis - Found peace May 2, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Albert. Loving mother of Linda KapSOS and Jean (Jay) Lers. Dear grandmother of the late Jennifer KapSOS, Jessica KapSOS and Nicholas Lers. Great-grandmother of Tristan KapSOS and Weston Smith. Sister of the late Lenore (the late Ray) Herron, the late Janet Haferkamp and Harold "Bud" (Sandy) Moschetz. Further survived by other family and friends. Due to recent health and safety concerns private funeral services will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 5 to May 10, 2020.