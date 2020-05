LaVerne H. Rupnick (nee Moschetz)West Allis - Found peace May 2, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Albert. Loving mother of Linda Kap SOS and Jean (Jay) Lers. Dear grandmother of the late Jennifer Kap SOS , Jessica Kap SOS and Nicholas Lers. Great-grandmother of Tristan Kap SOS and Weston Smith. Sister of the late Lenore (the late Ray) Herron, the late Janet Haferkamp and Harold "Bud" (Sandy) Moschetz. Further survived by other family and friends. Due to recent health and safety concerns private funeral services will be held at a later date.