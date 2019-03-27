|
Keske, LaVerne J (Nee Terch) Passed away peacefully Mon March 25, 2019 at the age of 85. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edgar and her fiance Dick Staffin. Loving mother of Vicki (Rick) Frechette, Scott (Cheri) Keske, the late Heidi Keske, the late Kent Keske and Claudia (Duane Zinda) Hoffmann. Doting Grams of Rachel, Sarah, Chris (Kari), Angela (Tyler), Katie (John) and Luke. LaVerne was loved and will be remembered by 9 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday March 28 at WHITNALL PARK LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5847 Lilac Lane, Hales Corners from 4pm-6pm. Funeral Service Celebration 6pm. Burial Fri 12noon at Southern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in LaVerne's name may be made to Whitnall Park Lutheran Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019