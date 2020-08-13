1/1
LaVerne J. Pinkowski
LaVerne J. Pinkowski

LaVerne J. Pinkowski, age 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Bethany Home in Waupaca. She was born on May 25, 1934 in South Milwaukee, WI; daughter of Ferdinand and Freida (Riechkoff) Wohlgefahrt. On February 19, 1955, she married Thomas J. Pinkowski at St. John's Catholic Church in South Milwaukee, WI. LaVerne will be dearly missed by all of her loving family and friends.

LaVerne received her license for Beauty School in 1971. LaVerne and Tom retired in Cudahy, WI where she worked at K-Mart for many years.

She is survived by two sons, Timothy Pinkowski of Coon Rapids, MN and Edward (Tami) Pinkowski of Oak Creek, WI; three grandchildren, Megan Pinkowski of Oak Creek, WI, Ryan (Jaclynn) Pinkowski of South Milwaukee, WI and Lyndsey (Ben) Zacher of Caledonia, WI; seven great grandchildren, Alyssa, Nathan, Jillian, Wade, Blake, Nolan and Emberly; and his beloved canine companion, Bella.

LaVerne was preceded in death by her parents, Ferdinand and Freida Wohlgefahrt; her loving husband, Thomas; son, Thomas Edward Pinkowski: brother and sister-in-law, Lewis (June) Wohlgefahrt as well as many friends and family.

A Funeral Service will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca, WI. A visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Burial of Cremains will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, WI at a later date. A special thank you to all the staff and residents of Bethany Home, that provided such care and comfort in LaVerne's later years. Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.

Holly Funeral Homes wants to remind the public that no more than 75 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time with the wearing of masks and physical distancing observed. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend a visitation and/or service based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Holly and Sons Funeral Home
AUG
15
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Holly and Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Holly and Sons Funeral Home
526 South Main Street
Waupaca, WI 54981
(715) 258-4020
