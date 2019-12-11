|
|
LaVerne June Pries
Milwaukee - Earth lost an angel and heaven gained one. Laverne June Pries (nee Rumhoff) passed away peacefully at the age of 101 years old on December 9th, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was a great wife, mother, and friend. She was an amazing lady who always put others ahead of herself. She was the last remaining person from her immediate family and represented the closing of an incredible era. She was dedicated to serving others and always brought joy to everyone she met. She worked part-time for the City of Milwaukee Treasurer's Office, a job she adored, and worked in the home to care for her family.
Preceded in death by her parents George and Hilda Rumhoff, her husband Ervin "Jerry" Pries, her brothers Carl Rumhoff and Dr. Gordon Rumhoff and sister-in-law Giulia Rumhoff. Survived by her sons Gerald (Jan) Pries, Richard Pries (Diane Renteria), grandchildren Gregory (Stephanie) Pries, Jessica (Frank) Hogan and Jordan Pries (Jessica McQuarter), great granddaughter Charlize Hogan, sister-in-law Patricia Rumhoff, and niece Susan (Gary) Jones.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Mitchell Manor and the caring staff who looked after her for the last year of her life. She lived in her home until she was 100 years old. Also, our sincerest thanks to her two friends at the facility, John and Regine, who provided support and companionship.
Private family inurnment ceremony will be held at Arlington Park Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019