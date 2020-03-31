|
LaVerne L. Zager
Oconomowoc - LaVerne L. Zager, age 85, of Oconomowoc, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on September 25, 1934 in Milwaukee. LaVerne was preceded in death by her loving husband, John; and her parents, Floyd and Lucille (Mecikalski) Henderson.
LaVerne was a generous and caring mother and grandmother. She is survived by her children, Dawn (Bryan) Stanczak, Jan (Gary) Preston, Bonnie (Dwayne) Clements; her grandchildren, Allen (Christy) Stanczak, Danielle Stanczak, Melissa Preston; and Great-grandchildren, Kai and Kane Stanczak; and other family and friends.
A private family burial will be held at a later time. Memorials may be made to a .
Please find the full obituary at www.pagenkopf.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020