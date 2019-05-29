|
Janke, LaVerne M. (Nee Bohr) Of Waukesha, passed away at her home on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the age of 102. La Verne will be deeply missed by her children, Judith (Gene) Carey, Leonard Janke, Edward Janke, and Alfred Janke; daughter-in-law, Barbara Janke; 10 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and 8 great, great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 52 years, Edward; son, Ronald; daughter-in-law, Diane; grand-daughter, Kristie; and sisters, Marcella Kettner and Marion Mushchinski. The visitation for LaVerne will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. with the funeral service beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Divine Redeemer Lutheran Church, 31385 W. Hill Rd. Hartland, WI 53029. The Rev. Seth Flick will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Laverne Janke Endowment Fund - Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019