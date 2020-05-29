Laverne "Lovey" M. KrickebergWest Allis - (nee Zuege)Passed away peacefully at age 89 on May 28, 2020 surrounded by family. Born on November 3, 1930 in Milwaukee, WI and married to Gerald "Jerry" Krickeberg on July 18, 1953. The couple made their home in West Allis, WI and celebrated 66 wonderful years together.Beloved mother of Cary (Jeanette) Krickeberg, Lori (James) Horn, Paul (Sally) Krickeberg, Jay (Lisa) Krickeberg, Sandy (David) Nogalski, Tom (Katheran) Krickeberg, Amy (Allen) Paskiewicz, and Connie (Glenn) Byal. Proud grandmother to 30 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest love. She is also survived by her sister Janice Zuege as well as other extended family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Catherine Zuege and two infant daughters, Mary and Kay.Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 4PM until the 7PM Prayer Service at the Funeral Home.Honoring Laverne's wishes as a lifelong Catholic, Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday June 5, 2020 at 11AM at Holy Assumption Catholic Church, 1526 S. 72nd St. West Allis, WI. Father David Zampino will be officiating. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family of Laverne M. Krickeberg online (see funeral home website below)