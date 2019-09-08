|
LaVerne M. Niemczynski
- - (nee Oldenburg) Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, August 29, 2019, age 94 years. Loving wife of the late August. Dear mother of Jack (Barbara) Neals, Patricia (James) Parulski and Richard (Teri) Neals. Cherished grandmother of Lynn Parulski, Michael (Kate), Andrew, Natalie and Nicole (Harry Karakatsanis) Neals. Sister-in-law of Gloria Lembke. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. Matthias Catholic Church (9306 W. Beloit Rd) 10am until 10:45am with Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Interment Highland Memorial Park. A retiree of Allis-Chalmers after 34 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Lupus Research Foundation appreciated.
