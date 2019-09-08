Services
St Matthias Parish
9306 W Beloit Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53227
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
9306 W. Beloit Rd
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
9306 W. Beloit Rd
LaVerne M. Niemczynski


1925 - 2019
LaVerne M. Niemczynski Notice
LaVerne M. Niemczynski

- - (nee Oldenburg) Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, August 29, 2019, age 94 years. Loving wife of the late August. Dear mother of Jack (Barbara) Neals, Patricia (James) Parulski and Richard (Teri) Neals. Cherished grandmother of Lynn Parulski, Michael (Kate), Andrew, Natalie and Nicole (Harry Karakatsanis) Neals. Sister-in-law of Gloria Lembke. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. Matthias Catholic Church (9306 W. Beloit Rd) 10am until 10:45am with Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Interment Highland Memorial Park. A retiree of Allis-Chalmers after 34 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Lupus Research Foundation appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
Remember
jsonline