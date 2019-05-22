|
Selke, LaVerne M. (nee Mikuleky) Entered into Eternal Life on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Erwin W. Selke; loving mother of LaVerne Ann (Nicholas) Gast, Nancy Carol (John) Sisulak; proud grandmother of Mark (Tasha) Gast, Christopher (Joni) Gast, Danielle (Craig) Walter, and Jeffery (Angela) Sisulak; great-grandmother of Nadine Nevarez, Will and Stephanie Kneringer, Jennifer (Murad) Abucianeh, Kevin Gast, Jessica Gast, Devontoe Gast, Lily and Eliana Sisulak; great-great-grandmother of Jasmine Star and Isaiah Navarez, Amira and Aaron Abucianek. She is further survived by sister Dolores (John) Birch, Manula Gast, other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, from 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM at St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus Chapel, 3800 N. 92nd St., followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30AM. Private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials to Boys Town would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2019