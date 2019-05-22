Resources
LaVerne M. Selke

Selke, LaVerne M. (nee Mikuleky) Entered into Eternal Life on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Erwin W. Selke; loving mother of LaVerne Ann (Nicholas) Gast, Nancy Carol (John) Sisulak; proud grandmother of Mark (Tasha) Gast, Christopher (Joni) Gast, Danielle (Craig) Walter, and Jeffery (Angela) Sisulak; great-grandmother of Nadine Nevarez, Will and Stephanie Kneringer, Jennifer (Murad) Abucianeh, Kevin Gast, Jessica Gast, Devontoe Gast, Lily and Eliana Sisulak; great-great-grandmother of Jasmine Star and Isaiah Navarez, Amira and Aaron Abucianek. She is further survived by sister Dolores (John) Birch, Manula Gast, other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, from 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM at St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus Chapel, 3800 N. 92nd St., followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30AM. Private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials to Boys Town would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2019
