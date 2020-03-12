Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery Chapel
3801 So. 6th Street
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Laverne Trongard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laverne M. Trongard


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laverne M. Trongard Notice
Laverne M. Trongard

De Pere - Laverne M. Trongard, 88, (nee Buss) De Pere, formerly of Milwaukee, died March 8, 2020 in Green Bay.

Loving husband of Thomas, beloved mother of Randy Kulas, Amy Weber and Ceri Trongard; grandmother of nine, great grandmother of seven; cherished sister of Roger (Judy) Buss, and Terry (Jane) Buss.

Visitation from 9:00 to 11:00 am on MONDAY March 16, 2020 at St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery Chapel, Milwaukee. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am Monday at the Chapel with inurnment to follow.

Ryan Funeral Home and Crematory of De Pere, WI assisting the family with arrangements. (920) 336-3171.

Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the Trongard family.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laverne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline