|
|
Laverne M. Trongard
De Pere - Laverne M. Trongard, 88, (nee Buss) De Pere, formerly of Milwaukee, died March 8, 2020 in Green Bay.
Loving husband of Thomas, beloved mother of Randy Kulas, Amy Weber and Ceri Trongard; grandmother of nine, great grandmother of seven; cherished sister of Roger (Judy) Buss, and Terry (Jane) Buss.
Visitation from 9:00 to 11:00 am on MONDAY March 16, 2020 at St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery Chapel, Milwaukee. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am Monday at the Chapel with inurnment to follow.
Ryan Funeral Home and Crematory of De Pere, WI assisting the family with arrangements. (920) 336-3171.
Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the Trongard family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020