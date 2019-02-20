Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:15 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
4:30 PM
Valen, Laverne M (Nee Hefter) Joined her beloved husband, Joseph on Friday February 15, 2018 at the age of 92. Devoted mother of Joan (Steve) Hay, the late Sandra, Gail (Fred) Stellbrink, Joe (Linda), Mike (Jackie), Nancy (Tim) Pavlichek, Jill (Frank) DiBenedetto, the late John and Dan (Mary). Proud grandmother of 20 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Mabel. Also loved by friends and relatives. Visitation at the Funeral Home, Saturday February 23rd, 2-4:15 PM. Funeral Service 4: 30 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019
