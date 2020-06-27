Laverne May Freyer(nee Waters) b. June 11, 1922 in West Allis, WI.Age 98 of Wauwatosa, WI passed away peacefully and went to her Lord and Savior on June 25, 2020. She was a resident at the Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa for 6 1/2 years. Loving mother of Paul and her beautiful kitty Bella. Preceded in death by her dear husband Warren and sister Bernice. Dear daughter of Ralph and Sophie.You were such a wonderful mom and I will miss you dearly. Thank you for always being there for me. Love you so much, Paul.No services will be held.Donations to the Watertown Humane Society and the Wisconsin Humane society would be greatly appreciated.