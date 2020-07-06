1/
LaVerne T. Janowski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LaVerne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaVerne T. Janowski

Oak Creek - (nee Drout)

Died peacefully 7/5/2020. Born 6/21/1930. Beloved wife of the late Ralph for 58 years. Devoted mother of Judith (Robert Thompson) Janowski, Susan (Herb) Mallinger and Mark Janowski. Cherished grandma to Christopher (Kelly) Mallinger and Sara (Greg) Spitzer. Loving "Great-Great" to Hunter, Reece and Wesley Mallinger and Nolan and Avery Spitzer.

Many thanks to the staff at Meadowmere Assisted Living and Mitchell Manor of Oak Creek. Special thanks to Heartland Hospice, especially Jackie, who filled in for the family during the pandemic.

Private services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Heart Association would be appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 6 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved