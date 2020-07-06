LaVerne T. Janowski
Oak Creek - (nee Drout)
Died peacefully 7/5/2020. Born 6/21/1930. Beloved wife of the late Ralph for 58 years. Devoted mother of Judith (Robert Thompson) Janowski, Susan (Herb) Mallinger and Mark Janowski. Cherished grandma to Christopher (Kelly) Mallinger and Sara (Greg) Spitzer. Loving "Great-Great" to Hunter, Reece and Wesley Mallinger and Nolan and Avery Spitzer.
Many thanks to the staff at Meadowmere Assisted Living and Mitchell Manor of Oak Creek. Special thanks to Heartland Hospice, especially Jackie, who filled in for the family during the pandemic.
Private services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Heart Association
would be appreciated.