Lavone D. Dunbar
New Berlin - (Nee Dallman) Passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the age of 92 years. Beloved wife of Thomas Dunbar. Loving mother of Thomas (Laura) Delonay and Judith Spenner (Daniel Siegel). Cherished grandma of Michael Spenner, Scott (Laura) Spenner, Kevin (Holly) Delonay and Lisa Delonay (fiancé Harrison Luongtran). Great-grandma of Jacob, Elizabeth, Fischer, Torin and Lidi. Dear friend of Judie Henning. Lavone is also loved and will be missed by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, from 10:00 AM, until time of service at 12:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield. Private entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin or Wisconsin Parkinson Association.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Grand Hills Castle Senior Living of New Berlin for their loving care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019