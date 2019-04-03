Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence DeBona
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence A. DeBona

Notice Condolences Flowers

Lawrence A. DeBona Notice
DeBona, Lawrence A. Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, March 30, 2019, age 73years. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Schaefer). Dear father of Amy (Dan) Wandrey, Lisa Curtis, Tim (Tiffany) Draves, Dean DeBona, Dawn (Tim) Curtis and Nicole (Mike) Ninham. Brother of Judy (Terry) Jahnke. Brother in law of John (Luanne) Schaefer. Also survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, April 4th, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (7821 W. Lincoln Ave.) 11AM until time of Funeral Service at 1PM. Internment Wisconsin Memorial Park. Retired employee of Aurora. Active Elder and parishioner at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or to the family appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now