DeBona, Lawrence A. Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, March 30, 2019, age 73years. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Schaefer). Dear father of Amy (Dan) Wandrey, Lisa Curtis, Tim (Tiffany) Draves, Dean DeBona, Dawn (Tim) Curtis and Nicole (Mike) Ninham. Brother of Judy (Terry) Jahnke. Brother in law of John (Luanne) Schaefer. Also survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, April 4th, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (7821 W. Lincoln Ave.) 11AM until time of Funeral Service at 1PM. Internment Wisconsin Memorial Park. Retired employee of Aurora. Active Elder and parishioner at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or to the family appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019