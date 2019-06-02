|
Beckman, Lawrence C. "Larry" Went home to be with his Lord and Savior on May 30, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Beloved husband for 68 years to Eleanor (nee Mueller). Loving father of Sue Beckman, Judy (Lee) Mendoza, Mark (Jan) Beckman and the late John Beckman. Grandfather of Kathryn (Saqi) Syed, Paul (Donna) Mendoza, Mike (Carrie) Mendoza, Tim Mendoza, Niki (the late Chris) Repecka, Jill Beckman, Stacey (Richard) Wood and the late Peter Beckman. Great-grandfather of Aisha, Nora, Rami, Leianna, Halia, Milena, Griffin, Carter, Mia and CJ. Brother of Lena (the late Arbor) Drinkwine. Dear son of the late Otto and the late Mary Beckman. Preceded in death by his brother Arnold, sisters Irene, Meta, Margaret, Susan and Hilda. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 4 at LUTHER MANOR FAITH & EDUCATION CENTER, 4545 N. 92nd Street, Wauwatosa 53225, from 9:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Covenant Lutheran Church, 8121 W. Hope Avenue, Milwaukee 53222, where Larry was a longtime member. Larry was an accountant in the Comptroller's Office for the city of Milwaukee for many years.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019