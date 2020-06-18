Lawrence C. Ham
Lawrence C. Ham

Found eternal peace on June 15, 2020 at the age of 71 years. Preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth (nee Warner). Loving father of Laura (Matthew) Luedtke and Matthew Ham. Dear grandfather of Paige Widenski, Braden and Keira Luedtke. Son of the late John and Edith (nee Benson) Ham. Brother of Jean (the late Byron) Bradbury and the late Elsa Ham. Further loved by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Larry achieved his pilots training at Embry Riddle. He served in the US Navy on the USS Enterprise and was a lifelong employee of Cessna Aircraft.

Larry will be remembered for his kindness and generosity and will be missed by all who knew him.

A memorial will be scheduled at a later date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
