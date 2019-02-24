|
Cisz, Lawrence "Larry" of Waukesha, died Wed., Feb. 20, 2019 at Season Hospice. He will be missed by his son, Lawrence "Larry" (Susan) Cisz, daughters, Laurie Cisz, Linda Cisz and Michelle (Andrew) Krause. He is the proud grandfather of Amy (Mark) Simons, Katie (Mike) Dodge, Jared Cisz, Matthew Cisz, Kurt Breyman, Heather (Phil) Glass, Chad (Laura) Breyman, Nathan Holsclaw, Anthony Beres, Jacob Krause, Caleb Krause, Noah Krause, Bethanie Krause and Elijah Krause; special great grandfather of Benjamin, Grayson, Jackson, Ethan, Lilliana, Emma, Jace, Cora, Calla, Quinn and Nile. He is further survived by a sister-in-law, Dorothy Czisz, nieces, Nancy (John) Knippel and Carol (Ed) Nans and other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, Marion, he was preceded in death by siblings. Visitation and funeral Mass will be held on Sat., March 2, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave. Waukesha, WI 53186 from 9:00 AM until the 11 AM funeral Mass. IntermentSt. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials to Seasons Hospice or HAWS.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019