Services
Randle–Dable Funeral Home
1110 South Grand Avenue
Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 547-4035
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Cisz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence "Larry" Cisz

Notice Condolences Flowers

Lawrence "Larry" Cisz Notice
Cisz, Lawrence "Larry" of Waukesha, died Wed., Feb. 20, 2019 at Season Hospice. He will be missed by his son, Lawrence "Larry" (Susan) Cisz, daughters, Laurie Cisz, Linda Cisz and Michelle (Andrew) Krause. He is the proud grandfather of Amy (Mark) Simons, Katie (Mike) Dodge, Jared Cisz, Matthew Cisz, Kurt Breyman, Heather (Phil) Glass, Chad (Laura) Breyman, Nathan Holsclaw, Anthony Beres, Jacob Krause, Caleb Krause, Noah Krause, Bethanie Krause and Elijah Krause; special great grandfather of Benjamin, Grayson, Jackson, Ethan, Lilliana, Emma, Jace, Cora, Calla, Quinn and Nile. He is further survived by a sister-in-law, Dorothy Czisz, nieces, Nancy (John) Knippel and Carol (Ed) Nans and other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, Marion, he was preceded in death by siblings. Visitation and funeral Mass will be held on Sat., March 2, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave. Waukesha, WI 53186 from 9:00 AM until the 11 AM funeral Mass. IntermentSt. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials to Seasons Hospice or HAWS.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now