Gruman, Lawrence D. "Larry" Age 86, of West Bend, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Beloved husband for 44 years to the late Karen (nee Flannery). Lawrence married Mary Keller on February 14, 1999 and the two spent 20 loving years of life together. Lawrence founded Gruman Construction, Inc. of New Berlin in 1966, where he worked with his four sons until retirement. Lawrence is preceded in death by his wife, Karen Gruman; parents: Ada and Frederick Gruman; siblings: Robert, Phillip, James, Norbert, Donald, Marguerite Colburn, Gertrude Hanson, Judy, and Sally Remke and step-son Mike Keller. He is survived by his wife, Mary Gruman; sons: David (Tammy), Joel (Sharon), Robert (Makela), Thomas (Gail); daughter: Tricia Muesbeck (Dale); thirteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK - Chapel the the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield. Services will conclude with a "celebration of life" luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kathy's Place are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019