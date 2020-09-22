Lawrence "Larry" D Parkison
Found peace September 19, 2020 at the age of 75 years. Beloved husband of Mary for 53 years. Loving dad of Bob (Janet) Parkison, Robin Parkison, Wendy DeBona and Doug (Laura) Parkison. Dear papa of 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Brother of Tony (Debbie) Parkison. Further survived by nieces, nephews other family and friends. Retiree of General Electric Medical Systems. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Monday 4:00 pm until time of services.