Lawrence E. Kinney
Kinney, Lawrence E. age 74, went home to Heaven on April 10, 2019 to golf and fish with his Buds. He will be missed dearly by his wife of 47 years, Judith Kinney; his sons Patrick (Keri) Kinney and their sons Bennett, Mason, and James; Michael (Allyson) Kinney and their children Harrison, Emerson, and McKenna; Daniel (Michelle) Kinney and their daughters Julia and Nora; and Kevin (Jacqueline) Kinney and their son Leo; and sister Mary (Wayne) Hesek; all of whom will always remember him as a great dad, grandpa, and an amazing man. In lieu of flowers, donations to a would be appreciated. See www.BeckerRitter.com for service details.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
