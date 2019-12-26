|
Lawrence "Larry" E. Wergin, USAF MSG
Menomonee Falls - Began his journey home on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Age 81. Devoted husband of Lois (nee Schmitt). Step-father of Beth Grossmueller and Jean Huber. Loving brother of the late Gary (the late Nancy), Erwin (Deanna), Joan (the late Jim) Walsh, Richard (the late Tina), the late Diane (the late Sterling) Darks, Doris (Dave) Meissner, Gay (Ken) Beyer, and Ken (Chris) Wergin. Dear friend of Margaret Wergin. Also loved by other relatives and friends.
Larry served in the US Air Force from 1955 - 1959. He then served in the Wisconsin Air National Guard until his retirement in 1997. He was a member of Post 9496.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 3-4:45PM. Service at 5PM. Burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 11AM. Please meet at the funeral home at 10:30AM. A special thank you to the Sherman Cancer Center at Elmbrook Hospital and Horizon Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 26, 2019