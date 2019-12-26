Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:45 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
View Map
Service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
View Map
Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Wergin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence E. "Larry" Wergin Usaf Msg

Add a Memory
Lawrence E. "Larry" Wergin Usaf Msg Notice
Lawrence "Larry" E. Wergin, USAF MSG

Menomonee Falls - Began his journey home on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Age 81. Devoted husband of Lois (nee Schmitt). Step-father of Beth Grossmueller and Jean Huber. Loving brother of the late Gary (the late Nancy), Erwin (Deanna), Joan (the late Jim) Walsh, Richard (the late Tina), the late Diane (the late Sterling) Darks, Doris (Dave) Meissner, Gay (Ken) Beyer, and Ken (Chris) Wergin. Dear friend of Margaret Wergin. Also loved by other relatives and friends.

Larry served in the US Air Force from 1955 - 1959. He then served in the Wisconsin Air National Guard until his retirement in 1997. He was a member of Post 9496.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 3-4:45PM. Service at 5PM. Burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 11AM. Please meet at the funeral home at 10:30AM. A special thank you to the Sherman Cancer Center at Elmbrook Hospital and Horizon Hospice.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline