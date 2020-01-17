Services
Mueller Funeral Home
W63 N527 Hanover Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 377-0380
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Ehlers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Ehlers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Ehlers Notice
Lawrence Ehlers

Cedarburg - Lawrence "Larry" Ehlers of Cedarburg passed away peacefully on Wednesday January 15, 2020 at the age of 95 years.

Larry was born in Granville Township (Brown Deer), WI on February 29, 1924 to the late Herman and Emma (nee Blumke) Ehlers and married Carol Lorraine Wrede on May 1, 1948.

Larry is survived by his children; Jeff (Michelle Mooney) of Brown Deer, Patty (Jay Judkins) of Milwaukee, daughter-in-law; Cindy (Peterson) Ehlers, grandchildren; Elliot Ehlers, Andy Ehlers, Peter Ehlers (Rachael Holly) and Nora Ehlers, step granddaughter: Myra Holly. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Carol, his son Steve and siblings; Sylvia, Dallas, and his twin brother Leonard.

Visitation will be held on Thursday January 23, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm with a memorial service immediately following at Mueller Funeral Home W63 N527 Hanover Avenue, Cedarburg, WI 53012.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline