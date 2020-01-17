|
|
Lawrence Ehlers
Cedarburg - Lawrence "Larry" Ehlers of Cedarburg passed away peacefully on Wednesday January 15, 2020 at the age of 95 years.
Larry was born in Granville Township (Brown Deer), WI on February 29, 1924 to the late Herman and Emma (nee Blumke) Ehlers and married Carol Lorraine Wrede on May 1, 1948.
Larry is survived by his children; Jeff (Michelle Mooney) of Brown Deer, Patty (Jay Judkins) of Milwaukee, daughter-in-law; Cindy (Peterson) Ehlers, grandchildren; Elliot Ehlers, Andy Ehlers, Peter Ehlers (Rachael Holly) and Nora Ehlers, step granddaughter: Myra Holly. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Carol, his son Steve and siblings; Sylvia, Dallas, and his twin brother Leonard.
Visitation will be held on Thursday January 23, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm with a memorial service immediately following at Mueller Funeral Home W63 N527 Hanover Avenue, Cedarburg, WI 53012.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020