Passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 at the age of 99. Lawrence (Larry) was born on March 9, 1921 in Chicago, Illinois. When he was 3, he moved with his parents (Lawrence Sr. and Marjery Mary) to Milwaukee, where he lived until age 97 at which time he moved to Davis, California to be near family. He graduated from Shorewood High School in 1938 and Cornell University in 1942, where he majored in Structural Engineering.



While at Cornell, he met and fell in love with Evelyn (née Hollister). They were married June 30, 1944. After the war, Larry and Evelyn moved to Milwaukee, and in the years that followed, they had five children: Llarilyn, Lawrence (Gene), Barbara, Paul, and David.



While he earned his living as a structural engineer and land surveyor, his passion was his trumpet, Dixieland jazz, and Big Band music. For over 60 years, he played with bands in the Milwaukee area such as Johnny and the Foxes, the Village Swing Band, Tripoli Shrine Band, Wilson Knights, Swingtime Jazz Orchestra. Golden Eagle Band, Shorewood Concert Band, Greendale Village Band, and the Whitefish Bay Community Band.



Lawrence will be missed by his children: Llarilyn (Don) Buckingham, Barbara (Harry) Ohlendorf, and Paul (René Crain) Peterson, and his daughter-in-law Barbara (née Henry) Peterson. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Brandy Little, Jennifer (Nathan) Conner, Christopher Peterson, Max (Renee) Ohlendorf, Neal (Erin) Ohlendorf, Alex Ohlendorf, Brandon (Cortney) Peterson, and Amelia (Eike) Peterson; as well as 5 great-grandchildren: Isaiah Peterson, Jordan Peterson, Zachary Conner, Wyatt Conner, and Trevor Conner.



Lawrence was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Evelyn Peterson, and two of their sons (Lawrence 'Gene' and David).



A private family interment will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park when restrictions imposed by the current pandemic have been lifted.













