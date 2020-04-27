Resources
Lawrence G. Robinson 57 years old, born March 1, 1963, lost his fight with cancer with his brother Seth and his niece Syreeta by his side on April 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Ollie Mae and Mainuis Robinson, brothers Angelo, Henry Robinson, and sister Marcellene King. Lawrence leaves to cherish his memory: brothers Seth and Rodney Robinson, sister Donna Robinson, and host of nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends. The family would like to give a special thanks, to Dianne and Mike. His remains entrusted to the Peace of Mind Service. Memorial Service will be held in the future as the law allows.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2020
