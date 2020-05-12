Lawrence Griffith Moburg
Baritone, 79, of St. John's on the Lake, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, passed away May 8th, 2020, of COVID-19. Larry was born on August 27th, 1940, in Davenport, Iowa, to Mary Jane (Griffith) and George Pratt Moburg.
Larry grew up in Davenport, Iowa, graduating in 1958 from Davenport High School. He earned a B.A. from Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois, in 1962, a Master's in Education from the University of Chicago in 1966, and a Ph.D in Education from Indiana University in 1972. He taught English at Palatine High School in Palatine, Illinois before earning his advanced degrees. He was a professor in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee from 1972 until 2002.
Larry met Judith Ann Frerichs at Augustana college in 1959. For their first date, he took her to listen to Vice President Richard Nixon speak at the Blackhawk Hotel, then he took her (thank God) to the movie "Carry On, Nurse."
Larry and Judy were married at Bethel Lutheran Church in Bartonville, Illinois, on August 11th, 1963. Their honeymoon was an extended camping trip to New England.
Larry and Judy are members of Christ Church, Episcopal, in Whitefish Bay. Larry was an avid and active singer in the Christ Church choir and in the Bel Canto chorus. He had an uncanny ability to remember song lyrics and apply them to almost any situation, memorizing much of the Gilbert and Sullivan songbook when he had the measles in third grade. Larry was not a trained musician but could pluck out nearly anything on the piano by ear. His friends and neighbors at St. John's came to know him as a dedicated harmonica player who loved to accompany the weekly sing-a-longs when it became too difficult to sing. He loved old standards, classical music, old time gospel, Dixieland jazz, Sousa marches, and musical satirists Tom Lehrer and Allan Sherman.
Larry was known for many things: making puns, dropping one liners, appreciating or creating a good non-sequitur, smoking his pipe, riding his bike to work in all weather, whistling, juggling, emceeing the annual Shoreland Avenue block party's white elephant gift exchange and slow bike race, being a trivia master, writing concise and wry family Christmas letters, washing his car in the rain (doesn't leave streaks), driving under the speed limit to time stoplights, taking photos of significant odometer readings, tracking the price of gas and his car's mpg, mentally totaling small grocery bills while shopping (tax included), creating themed song lists, collecting unabridged dictionaries and word books, completing cryptic crosswords in one sitting, collecting palindromes, and teaching dozens of people how to play Fictionary.
Larry was a voracious reader, often reading multiple books at one time and easily reading a book a week, if not more. He loved mysteries and thrillers and was a devoted library patron. There were very few words in the English language that Larry could not spell, and he was lightning quick to point out misspellings and poor usage. Larry also loved spur of the moment grammar lessons and examples of grammatical contradictions. He was a very easy going guy, but really hated to see sherbet spelled as sherbert and a qualifier put in front of the word unique. Larry had a well known sweet tooth and his favorite Kopps order was always vanilla on the bottom and chocolate on top, in a cone, never a cup.
Throughout their marriage, Larry and Judy loved to travel. Over the years, they visited nearly all 50 states, Hawaii being the only state on their US map without a pin. Larry loved a road trip and was always happy to drive. He was committed to camping whenever possible and saw much of the country from campgrounds, and state and national parks.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents Mary Jane (Griffith) and George Pratt Moburg, brother Billy, and sister Martha Gaskill (Wayne). He is survived by his wife, Judith Ann (Frerichs), his sister, Elisabeth Pelon (Jack), his daughter, Janelle Leonard (Jay), his son, David, and his grandchildren Phoebe, Lucy, and Peter Leonard, and Solomon and Isaac Moburg.
A funeral at Christ Church will be held at a later date when friends and family can gather together. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Larry's name should be made to the Christ Church Music Fund, c/o Christ Church Episcopal, 5655 North Lake Drive, Whitefish Bay, WI 53217, or www.christchurchwfb.org
Baritone, 79, of St. John's on the Lake, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, passed away May 8th, 2020, of COVID-19. Larry was born on August 27th, 1940, in Davenport, Iowa, to Mary Jane (Griffith) and George Pratt Moburg.
Larry grew up in Davenport, Iowa, graduating in 1958 from Davenport High School. He earned a B.A. from Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois, in 1962, a Master's in Education from the University of Chicago in 1966, and a Ph.D in Education from Indiana University in 1972. He taught English at Palatine High School in Palatine, Illinois before earning his advanced degrees. He was a professor in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee from 1972 until 2002.
Larry met Judith Ann Frerichs at Augustana college in 1959. For their first date, he took her to listen to Vice President Richard Nixon speak at the Blackhawk Hotel, then he took her (thank God) to the movie "Carry On, Nurse."
Larry and Judy were married at Bethel Lutheran Church in Bartonville, Illinois, on August 11th, 1963. Their honeymoon was an extended camping trip to New England.
Larry and Judy are members of Christ Church, Episcopal, in Whitefish Bay. Larry was an avid and active singer in the Christ Church choir and in the Bel Canto chorus. He had an uncanny ability to remember song lyrics and apply them to almost any situation, memorizing much of the Gilbert and Sullivan songbook when he had the measles in third grade. Larry was not a trained musician but could pluck out nearly anything on the piano by ear. His friends and neighbors at St. John's came to know him as a dedicated harmonica player who loved to accompany the weekly sing-a-longs when it became too difficult to sing. He loved old standards, classical music, old time gospel, Dixieland jazz, Sousa marches, and musical satirists Tom Lehrer and Allan Sherman.
Larry was known for many things: making puns, dropping one liners, appreciating or creating a good non-sequitur, smoking his pipe, riding his bike to work in all weather, whistling, juggling, emceeing the annual Shoreland Avenue block party's white elephant gift exchange and slow bike race, being a trivia master, writing concise and wry family Christmas letters, washing his car in the rain (doesn't leave streaks), driving under the speed limit to time stoplights, taking photos of significant odometer readings, tracking the price of gas and his car's mpg, mentally totaling small grocery bills while shopping (tax included), creating themed song lists, collecting unabridged dictionaries and word books, completing cryptic crosswords in one sitting, collecting palindromes, and teaching dozens of people how to play Fictionary.
Larry was a voracious reader, often reading multiple books at one time and easily reading a book a week, if not more. He loved mysteries and thrillers and was a devoted library patron. There were very few words in the English language that Larry could not spell, and he was lightning quick to point out misspellings and poor usage. Larry also loved spur of the moment grammar lessons and examples of grammatical contradictions. He was a very easy going guy, but really hated to see sherbet spelled as sherbert and a qualifier put in front of the word unique. Larry had a well known sweet tooth and his favorite Kopps order was always vanilla on the bottom and chocolate on top, in a cone, never a cup.
Throughout their marriage, Larry and Judy loved to travel. Over the years, they visited nearly all 50 states, Hawaii being the only state on their US map without a pin. Larry loved a road trip and was always happy to drive. He was committed to camping whenever possible and saw much of the country from campgrounds, and state and national parks.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents Mary Jane (Griffith) and George Pratt Moburg, brother Billy, and sister Martha Gaskill (Wayne). He is survived by his wife, Judith Ann (Frerichs), his sister, Elisabeth Pelon (Jack), his daughter, Janelle Leonard (Jay), his son, David, and his grandchildren Phoebe, Lucy, and Peter Leonard, and Solomon and Isaac Moburg.
A funeral at Christ Church will be held at a later date when friends and family can gather together. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Larry's name should be made to the Christ Church Music Fund, c/o Christ Church Episcopal, 5655 North Lake Drive, Whitefish Bay, WI 53217, or www.christchurchwfb.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 12 to May 13, 2020.