Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
(262) 246-4774
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Groholski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence "Larry" Groholski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence "Larry" Groholski Notice
Lawrence "Larry" Groholski

Menomonee Falls - Found peace on Nov. 12, 2019. Age 70 years. Loving husband of Susan (nee Kreckel) for 50 years. Loving dad of Dawn (Randy) Ziarek and Kevin (Jennifer). Proud grandpa of Kenzie "Buddy" Ziarek and Katelyn and Leah Groholski. Dear brother of Bruce (Ellen), Wayne (Kathy), Matthew (Maureen) Groholski and Christine (Bob) Loesl. Dear brother-in-law of Donald (Tammy) Kreckel and Dorothy (the late Ricardo) Maldonado. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Larry will be held Sat. Nov. 16 at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Sussex from 1 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 4 PM. On Sun. Nov. 17 we will be leaving from the Funeral Home at 10:30 AM to go to Wisconsin Memorial Park for the Committal Service with full Military Honors at 11 AM. (Please meet at the Funeral Home at 10 AM). In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight are appreciated. Larry was an Army Veteran serving in Vietnam and he was a 33 year employee of Harley Davidson.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline