Lawrence "Larry" Groholski
Menomonee Falls - Found peace on Nov. 12, 2019. Age 70 years. Loving husband of Susan (nee Kreckel) for 50 years. Loving dad of Dawn (Randy) Ziarek and Kevin (Jennifer). Proud grandpa of Kenzie "Buddy" Ziarek and Katelyn and Leah Groholski. Dear brother of Bruce (Ellen), Wayne (Kathy), Matthew (Maureen) Groholski and Christine (Bob) Loesl. Dear brother-in-law of Donald (Tammy) Kreckel and Dorothy (the late Ricardo) Maldonado. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation for Larry will be held Sat. Nov. 16 at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Sussex from 1 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 4 PM. On Sun. Nov. 17 we will be leaving from the Funeral Home at 10:30 AM to go to Wisconsin Memorial Park for the Committal Service with full Military Honors at 11 AM. (Please meet at the Funeral Home at 10 AM). In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight are appreciated. Larry was an Army Veteran serving in Vietnam and he was a 33 year employee of Harley Davidson.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019