Lawrence H. "Larry" Alfery
Hales Corners - Lawrence (Larry) H. Alfery died on July 28, 2020. He was born to Eunice and Henry Alfery. He grew up in Milwaukee and lived many years in Hales Corners. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a proud graduate (eventually) of the University of Wisconsin - Madison. He was an executive with Erie Manufacturing. He was married to Nancy and they had many years of adventures. He later worked at Astronautics and was a realtor. He was an avid small aircraft pilot for many years. Many will remember Larry's long and wild stories of his younger years, and his immense love and knowledge of traditional Dixieland jazz. He was a Badgers and Packers and Cubs fanatic. He was over the moon with bowl and championship games and the Cubs World Series win. He is survived by daughter Lynne (Mark) and son David (Sally), and granddaughter Monica (Leo), grandson Ryan (Cassie) and five great grandchildren. Relatives include older deceased half-brothers and younger half-siblings Brad (Tina), Cindy (Bob), and David (Joyce), with many nephews/nieces and great nephews/nieces. Due to pandemic there will be no funeral at this time. In lieu of flowers or monies, please consider a donation to the University of Wisconsin - Madison Women's Hockey team in Larry's name. Information is available at https://www.hartsonfuneralhome.com/obituary-listing
