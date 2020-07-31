1/1
Lawrence H. "Larry" Alfery
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence H. "Larry" Alfery

Hales Corners - Lawrence (Larry) H. Alfery died on July 28, 2020. He was born to Eunice and Henry Alfery. He grew up in Milwaukee and lived many years in Hales Corners. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a proud graduate (eventually) of the University of Wisconsin - Madison. He was an executive with Erie Manufacturing. He was married to Nancy and they had many years of adventures. He later worked at Astronautics and was a realtor. He was an avid small aircraft pilot for many years. Many will remember Larry's long and wild stories of his younger years, and his immense love and knowledge of traditional Dixieland jazz. He was a Badgers and Packers and Cubs fanatic. He was over the moon with bowl and championship games and the Cubs World Series win. He is survived by daughter Lynne (Mark) and son David (Sally), and granddaughter Monica (Leo), grandson Ryan (Cassie) and five great grandchildren. Relatives include older deceased half-brothers and younger half-siblings Brad (Tina), Cindy (Bob), and David (Joyce), with many nephews/nieces and great nephews/nieces. Due to pandemic there will be no funeral at this time. In lieu of flowers or monies, please consider a donation to the University of Wisconsin - Madison Women's Hockey team in Larry's name. Information is available at https://www.hartsonfuneralhome.com/obituary-listing (search obituary listing for Larry Alfery).






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved