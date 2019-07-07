|
Lewis, Lawrence "Larry" H. Passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday June 15, 2019, at the age of 85, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife Ramona Lewis, son Alan (Cheryl) Lewis, grandchildren Rachel and Kyle Lewis. Memorial Visitation Saturday July 13, 2019 at ST. FRANCIS EPISCOPAL CHURCH, N84W16525 Menomonee Avenue, Menomonee Falls, WI from 10:00 AM until time of Memorial Service at 11 AM. We would like to offer a special thank you to Horizon Hospice and Right at Home agencies for helping to provide a peaceful end of life for Larry. In lieu of flowers, memorials to StarsandStripeshonorflight.org for their dedication to our veterans.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019